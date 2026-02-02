Fatal traffic incident on A.Th. Illidge Road | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene of the accident

PHILIPSBURG–Police are investigating a fatal traffic incident that occurred on Friday, January 30, along A.Th. Illidge Road, near the entrance to the Madame Estate Shopping Center.

According to St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, police Central Dispatch received multiple reports of a collision at approximately 4:30pm. Patrol units, traffic officers, and ambulance personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found a collision involving two vehicles. Preliminary information gathered from bystanders indicates that a white SUV, travelling in the direction of the Middle Region, suddenly crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a green pickup truck. The damage to both vehicles was reported to be limited.

Initial investigations suggest that the driver of the white SUV may have suffered a medical emergency, which likely contributed to the incident. Ambulance personnel attempted to provide medical assistance at the scene; however, the male driver was later pronounced deceased.

The Traffic Department of KPSM is continuing its investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fatal-traffic-incident-on-a-th-illidge-road