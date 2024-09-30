FAVE celebrates 50 years with thanksgiving service | THE DAILY HERALD

Attendees at FAVE’s 50th anniversary thanksgiving service.





CUL-DE-SAC–Caretaker Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Lyndon Lewis, represented by Policy Officer Renate Brison, presented a special plaque to St. Maarten Academy on Thursday, September 26, in commemoration of its fifty years of academic excellence and community service.

The plaque was received by Executive Director Tallulah Baly-Vanterpool on behalf of Foundation for Academic and Vocational Education (FAVE), commemorating this significant milestone.

FAVE kicked off its year-long 50th-anniversary celebrations with a Thanksgiving service at Good News Baptist Church on Sunday, September 22. The event drew dignitaries, alumni, students and the public, with notable attendees including former governor Eugene Holiday and President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams, along with Members of Parliament (MPs) Melissa Gumbs, Omar Ottley and alumnus MP Richinel Brug.

In her welcome address Baly-Vanterpool emphasised the importance of reflecting on FAVE’s journey, while envisioning the future. “We stand at a crossroads between past and future – a moment of reflection and celebration, honouring the legacy of those who dared to dream 50 years ago,” she said. “FAVE has grown into a beacon of excellence, resilience and innovation, nurturing generations of young minds who have impacted their communities and the world.”

FAVE Board President Elroy Hughes congratulated St. Maarten Academy on its milestone anniversary, expressing gratitude to the executive director, principals, staff, teachers and students. “Over the last 50 years, St. Maarten Academy has produced some of the finest talents our island has to offer,” he said.

Alumni were invited to stand and be recognised and Hughes thanked those who enrolled their children at their alma mater. He acknowledged past board members, particularly the longest-serving member, Roland Duncan, and reaffirmed the board’s commitment to continuing the school’s legacy. “It is our aim to ensure that this legacy continues for the next 50 years,” he affirmed.

The service featured musical performances by current students, alumni and the congregation, including renditions by Rosemary Marsham-Hodge (Class of 1991), Karen Cadogan (Class of 1990) and first-year student of the PSVE campus Adriana Carolina, accompanied by the St. Maarten Academy band. Students from the CAPE division served as ushers for the programme.

Former ECYS Minister Patricia Lourens, who also served as the principal of the Academic campus, provided a brief background of the school’s history, highlighting the institution’s resilience and role in shaping the island’s educational landscape. Foundation for Vocational and Professional Training (FVPT), which later became St. Maarten Academy, was the brainchild of founders Otto Jongsma, Adu Abel, A. Van Spanje, J. Casper, V. Pantin, L.N. Peters, M.F. Scott, R. Muller and T. Doubourcq.

The foundation opened its first day school, St. Maarten Academy, in St. Peters, Cul-de-Sac, on September 23, 1974, with a modest setup; three classrooms, basic toilet facilities and a partially completed office block. By the end of the year, additional facilities were added, including a staff room and administrative offices. The student population consisted of 26 students across three instructional groups: two junior vocational (8th grade) classes and one academic (9th grade) class. Nine teachers, some part-time, were employed to nurture this growing academic community. Fifty years later, the school has a student population just short of 750 students.

The Academy said it boasts a proud record of firsts, including being the first school in St. Maarten to prepare students for the Caribbean Secondary Examinations Certificate (CSEC) exams and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), both administered by the Caribbean Examinations Council CXC.

Currently, Kim Lucas-Felix serves as principal of the Academic section, while Monique Beek oversees St. Maarten Academy Preparatory Secondary Vocational Education (PSVE), soon to be renamed St. Maarten Academy Vocational Business Campus (SMVBC).

The school has nurtured four government ministers, numerous clergy members, parliamentarians and department heads, all of whom have significantly influenced the island’s governance and development, according to a press release. “By cultivating a more skilled workforce, the school has played an essential role in driving economic growth, with alumni leading businesses, government offices and civil organizations,” said Lourens.

Alumna Ludmila Duncan, former MP and President of the Alumni Association, reflected on how the school had instilled values of community, respect and discipline that shaped her professional life.

Pastor Webster’s sermon focused on the themes of legacy and gratitude, encouraging the community to invest in future generations to uphold the Academy’s vision.

During the service, a collection was taken to support the church’s Good News Christian Academy, underscoring FAVE’s commitment to fostering education beyond its walls.

“We are preparing students not just for exams but to shape nations and serve humanity,” Baly-Vanterpool said. “This celebration is not just about our past; it’s about looking forward and paying it forward.”

FAVE said that as it celebrates this milestone, it remains steadfast in its mission to develop compassionate, resilient leaders who will carry forward a legacy of excellence for generations to come.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fave-celebrates-50-years-with-thanksgiving-service