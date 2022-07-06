FCCA adds Windstar Cruises to cater to culture travellers | THE DAILY HERALD

Windstar’s six 148- to 342-guest small ships all feature a personalised approach to offering guests immersive experiences visiting destinations.



PHILIPSBURG–Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) plans to work with cruise destinations to create more immersive and authentic experiences for cruise passengers. To this end, FCCA has added the private-yacht-style cruise line Windstar as an FCCA member.



Windstar’s six 148- to 342-guest small ships all feature a personalised approach to bring guests closer to every destination and port. Guests share intimate moments away from the crowds and immerse themselves in local, exotic cultures, all on a small cruise ship where surprise and delight are constant companions.

FCCA will work with destinations and stakeholders to create these kinds of intimate, immersive and authentic experiences throughout the regions FCCA represents, along with endeavouring to advance longer stays, said Michele Paige, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FCCA. “We are excited to add Windstar Cruises as an FCCA Member Line and offer more opportunities that small ship cruise lines provide to our destination partners that cannot cater to bigger ships but have bigger-than-life histories, cultures and offerings.”

Windstar’s carefully curated onboard lecturers deepen and enhance guests’ experiences with an insider’s look at intriguing local topics, letting them get closer to each destination through the best small ports and hidden harbours for access to different cultures and far-off lands.

The intimate, immersive and authentic experiences that Windstar features continue to grow in demand, Paige said. “We look forward to helping connect more communities to the benefits of cruise tourism.”

FCCA represents the mutual interests of destinations and stakeholders throughout the Caribbean, Central and South America, and Mexico, along with Member Lines that operate over 90% of the global cruising capacity. With the addition of Windstar Cruises, FCCA now features 23 Member Lines that encompass every size, focus and demographic of cruise ship and company.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fcca-adds-windstar-cruises-to-cater-to-culture-travellers