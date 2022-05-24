FCIB praises its staffers on Employee Appreciation Day | THE DAILY HERALD

FCIB St. Maarten staffers during the event.

PHILIPSBURG–CIBC First Caribbean praised its staffers across the region on Thursday, May 19, in celebration of Employee Appreciation Day.

All across its 15-member regional network of branches and offices staff arrived to work to a red-carpet welcome, other special treats and personalised messages on May 19, as CIBC FirstCaribbean toasted its near 3,000 staff members on Employee Appreciation Day.

Employees at all levels of the regional bank were dressed in an array of red outfits, some even complemented with hats and custom-made pieces for the day, enjoyed a day filled with a range of team building and fun activities as they marked the day under the theme: “One Caribbean: Collaborating for our Success.”

The bank’s Chief Executive Officer Colette Delaney hailed the day as “one of the most exciting days on our corporate calendar” noting that while the bank valued the contributions of all of its employees “all year round…on Employee Appreciation Day we get to spend the day celebrating and honouring all of you for making our bank the regional success that it is.”

She added: “Our gratitude is multiplied times over when we reflect on the challenging operating environment that we have navigated over the past two years, as a result of your absolute commitment to team CIBC FirstCaribbean. Your courage, creativity, ingenuity, dogged determination, right attitude, team spirit and at times sense of humour, saw us through those uncertain early months of the COVID pandemic.”

Chief Administrative Officer Neil Brennan in his short message to staff said “we may be in 15 territories, but we are solidly one bank – one team. Today, I thank all of you for making our bank so successful and keeping it on top!”

He noted the past “two years have tested and challenged all of us both personally and professionally. We have had to learn to work, play and socialize in new and not always easy ways, but all across our bank you rose to the new challenges, and you overcame them.”

Using technology to bridge the divide, staff members enjoyed a fun-filled day of engagement and interaction including One Caribbean fun zones and quizzes throughout the day. There was also the very entertaining online Pictionary and ‘guess whose workspace’ activities.

Staffers also engaged in lively discussions with executives and other senior personnel during special “let’s Chat” sessions.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fcib-praises-its-staffers-on-employee-appreciation-day