Federation signs Book of Condolences for Turkey | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. KITTS–On Tuesday, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Nerys Dockery signed the Book of Condolences on behalf of St. Kitts and Nevis at the Permanent Mission of Turkey on the loss of life following the recent earthquake.

Dockery told ZIZ News that the Federation has had strong ties with Turkey in various areas and she was honoured to offer the Federation’s voice of support and sympathy as they recover from the recent disaster.

“St. Kitts and Nevis has enjoyed very friendly relations with Turkey, which is also a NATO country. In the past, we have had cooperation arrangements with Turkey in the fields of, I believe, disaster management and education. I specifically recall several scholarships that were offered to us by Turkey.”

She said she was pleased to lend her voice and the voice of the Federation in the international effort to support the people of Turkey.

“The recovery and reconstruction process will be long and arduous, and both Turkey and Syria will need long-term international support. So, it’s really in these types of crises that the UN really stands out as an angel of mercy. I feel really privileged to be able to be part of the mobilisation efforts that will take place here, and I intend to lend my support where possible,” she said.

On Wednesday, Dockery was scheduled to attend a remembrance event in honour of the victims of the earthquake.

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake on February 6 and aftershocks in the following days killed more than 35,000 in Turkey and displaced hundreds of thousands more. ~ ZIZ News Online ~

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/federation-signs-book-of-condolences-for-turkey