FEDOM raises concerns over rising cost of shipping freight from France | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Fédération des Entreprises des Outre-Mer (FEDOM) President Jean-Pierre Philibert has expressed his concern over the difficulties of transportation between France and its overseas territories, in particular sounding the alarm on a huge increase in shipping cost and risk of disruption in the supply chain due to the COVID-19 crisis.

In a letter to the Minister of Overseas Territories he highlighted the difficulties encountered by maritime transport operators, the situation at major seaports, and scarcity of air transportation for the routing of essential freight, especially food and medical supplies.

While the minister has taken note of these problems and solutions have been found in a number of areas, Philibert pointed out that the rise in the price of freight (sometimes tripled) is caused by the drastic reduction in air routes (more than 80 per cent of routes are no longer operating) and is a major problem that is growing every day.

He said the rising cost of freight is preventing the delivery of essential goods and this has an impact on consumer prices, which in turn puts lives at risk. He called for discussions with stakeholders to find solutions quickly.

“If these discussions do not come to a rapid conclusion, the government must then assume its responsibilities to ensure, by all means, re-establishment of territorial continuity between France and its overseas territories,” Philibert warned.

