Felix Richards new leader of St. Maarten Lions Club | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten Lions Club president Felix Richards

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Lions Club has a new Board of Directors for the lionistic year 2023-2024. Leading the team for the year, which officially began on July 1, 2023, will be Police Inspector lion Felix Richards.

During a Change of Board ceremony, on June 10, President Elect Richards began his acceptance speech to the large gathering of Lions, Leos and invited guests at the Paradise Event Hall, with an inspirational quote from Mahatma Gandhi, who stated: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

The new president pledged his utmost to meet this “herculean challenge” before him by God’s Grace, help and the support of the Board and entire membership. Richards goals for the upcoming Lionistic Year, encompass Continuity and Sustainability, Motivation and Rewarding, Fundraising, as well as Increased Collaboration and Visibility.

Nine years ago, lion President Elect Richards joined the St. Maarten Lions Club which is comprised of dedicated men and women who, according to Richards, have positively transformed his life. “The Lions Club is an organisation that motivates you to be useful, compassionate, with a zeal to make a difference in the lives of others,” he said. “It is an organisation that equips you with the necessary tools to put kindness into action.”

He added: “This year is the beginning of an important milestone in my journey of service and leadership and I take this opportunity to thank each of you for placing your confidence in me as President.”

In acknowledging the efforts of all the Past Presidents and members, he declared: “You are the Wind beneath my Wings and your inspiration has opened avenues for our Club to continue the great work that you started.”

The most humbling part in his service journey, he told the audience, was realising that he did not achieve anything on his own and thanked his fellow lions for helping and assisting in his accomplishment. For that, he remarked he is eternally grateful!

In introducing his theme for this year “Kindness to others is service to ourselves”, Lion President Elect Richards reminded his fellow Lion members of the importance of putting kindness into action, “as it is only then our organisation can continue to truly make a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve”, he said.

In closing, Richards imparted: “I fully realise the responsibility of this position and cherish the opportunity to serve. Let us strive to work in harmony, for together we can and we will achieve much more.”

