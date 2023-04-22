Female passenger dies in St. James car accident | THE DAILY HERALD

Gendarmes inspect the heavily damaged vehicle on Rue de Hollande, St. James, in which a female passenger died. The fatal accident occurred at 7:30am Saturday. (Photo contributed)

MARIGOT–A fatal accident occurred on Rue de Hollande, St. James, Saturday morning at around 7:30 in which a female front-seat passenger died from her injuries.

The Gendarmerie reported the car was travelling from Bellevue to La Savane via Rue de Hollande when for unknown reasons the driver lost control of the vehicle at 130, Rue de Hollande, crashing into a lamp post on the right side of the road and ending up in front of a staircase of a house.

The driver was hospitalised with injuries but the female passenger, a 60-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries. There were no other persons in the car. Traffic was diverted for emergency services to deal with the victims.

This accident marks the fourth road fatality since the beginning of the year.

