Female pedestrian recorded at the scene of fatal accident | THE DAILY HERALD

Anyone who knows this woman is requested to contact the Police Traffic Department.

PHILIPSBURG—Police found a third party may have been involved in the car accident that took the life of a pedestrian on Friday night, on A.J.C. Brouwers Road.

St. Maarten Police Force KPSM shared a screenshot of a surveillance camera showing a woman on the sidewalk of A.J.C. Brouwers Road, just before the fatal accident occurred. Police are asking the public’s assistance to identify and find this woman.

KPSM stated: “While investigating the fatal accident, police discovered the reason the driver of the white Kia lost control of his vehicle was due to the woman crossing the road forcing him to brake hard to avoid hitting her. The driver swerved his vehicle to avoid striking her. The vehicle ran into the shoulder of the road causing the driver to lose control and hit a man on the opposite side of the road.”

KPSM urges the woman who was crossing the road or anyone who may know who she is to contact the Police Traffic Department to assist with information to better aid the investigation. Contact can be made via e-mail traffic@policesxm.sx or by telephone number 542 2222 ext. 241/239.

KPSM also reminds the community of its Whatsapp Feature: “See Something, Share Something” on its website: www.policesxm.sx.

Persons can also call the police anonymous tip line 9300. “Your tips contribute to the safety of your community and don’t be afraid to call the tip line in case you witness a crime,” KPSM stated.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/female-pedestrian-recorded-at-the-scene-of-fatal-accident