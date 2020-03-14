Female students get a taste of day in banking | THE DAILY HERALD

Yudella Maduro (Senior Finance Manager), Lichaira Sirvania, Rogheny Reenis and Marina Romero-Finx (Portfolio Manager).

WILLEMSTAD–Across the region young women filed into the branches and offices of CIBC FirstCaribbean to “fill” a variety of positions for one day recently, celebrating International Women’s Day 2020.

In Curaçao Lichaira Sirvania, a sophomore studying “Commercieel Medewerker Bank en Verzekeringswezen” at the College of the Dutch Caribbean and Rogheny Reenis, a sophmore majoring in “Bank- en Verzekeringswezen” at the University of the Dutch Caribbean joined meetings with senior managers and executives or went on the frontlines with retail staff to get a feel for the various roles performed by the bank’s 3,000 employees, most of them women.

This “job shadow” initiative was one of the bank’s key activities across its 16-member regional footprint to mark International Women’s Day observed around the world on that date. Both Sirvania as Reenis were engaged and “fully participated and had a good input” during meetings. Executives at CIBC FirstCaribbean welcomed the students and engaged them in activities in Personal Credit, International Corporate Banking/Wealth Management, Finance, Investment Banking, Corporate Banking, Retail and Forex & Derivatives Sales/Treasury. The job shadow was intended to show the students that there was a whole lot more to banking than just the familiar retail functions.

Said Lysaira Ortela, local Marketing Manager of CIBC FirstCaribbean: “This is the second year we give two female students the opportunity for themselves to get a real-life experience of the whole spectrum of opportunities banking has to offer. CIBC FirstCaribbean is delighted to provide this unique opportunity to these students, who in the future, seem to have all the passion and ambition to make it to a senior position in banking.”

Both students acknowledged that the day shadowing CIBC FirstCaribbean female senior executives provided them with a whole new perspective on possibilities within banking and awakened their ambition to one day also take the seat as a senior bank executive.

Judy Menshe (Senior FX Sales Manager), Rogheny Reenis, Lichaira Sirvania and Lucia Martinez (Treasury Manager).

