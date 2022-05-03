Festival Village renamed after late cultural stalwart Jocelyn Arndell | THE DAILY HERALD

Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village newly erected signage as seen at the village’s entrance.

POND ISLAND–Festival Village was renamed in honour of Jocelyn Arndell in an official ceremony held on Tuesday, May 3.

The small ceremony was held at the entrance of the village where the signage was unveiled. Fernando Clark served as master of ceremonies.

Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI Egbert Doran said in his opening remarks that it was a great honour to pay tribute “to a great man who beyond a shadow of a doubt has served this country.” He spoke fondly of the late Arndell, who he said had made vast contributions to the culture of St. Maarten and served as an exceptional civil servant.

Doran explained how Arndell was instrumental in the start of Carnival in St. Maarten in 1970 after witnessing Carnival in St. Thomas. He continued to work on the development of his plans for Carnival that eventfully led to Carnival that we know and enjoy today, as well as the St. Maarten Festival Village.

St. Maarten Government Buildings Foundation SOG President Kurt Ruan noted that Festival Village was 15 years old this week. He further highlighted various achievements of the late Arndell. “He has contributed greatly through the cultural activities of St. Maarten … He deserves it,” said Ruan. He assured that although the venue had received extensive damage in 2017 he promised that by 2023 the event would be “up and running.”

St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) President Alston Lourens said that serving is everything for the SCDF team, as was done by the late Arndell in ensuring a great Carnival for the country every year. He said that the ceremony being held on the last night of Carnival was very fitting and thanked Doran for organising the event.

Lourens told how Arndell, over the years, had always remained involved with the committee and open to speaking and sharing bits of advice with past presidents, including himself.

These remarks were followed by a performance by Tanny and The Boys.

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel said in his speech that he felt privileged and excited to honour “a true national icon and hero of St. Maarten.”

“It is fitting and with gratitude that Jocelyn is remembered as a visionary who inspired our Carnival Village,” said Samuel. He thanked Arndell’s family for his contributions to St. Maarten in his various aspects.

Arndell’s son said in his remarks that words could never express the gratitude the family feels for the award.

After all remarks where shared and a celebratory toast, the sign was officially unveiled by the Minister Doran. The brightly lit and colourful sign “Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village” is located at the village’s entrance.

In closing, the crowd was entertained by the sweet sounds of Ebony Steel Orchestra.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/festival-village-renamed-after-late-cultural-stalwart-jocelyn-arndell