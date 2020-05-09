Fête de la Victoire | THE DAILY HERALD

Many people made the most of the opportunity to visit the French-side beaches for swimming and exercise on Friday after the Collectivité lifted the ban. People were seen enjoying the beaches of Friars Bay, Grand Case, Orient Beach and Le Galion. Despite the public holiday on Friday (Fête de la Victoire) beaches were not as crowded as expected, perhaps due to people feeling the restraints of lockdown. According to the decree, the beaches are open until June 1 when the health situation of the territory is reviewed again. The photo shows beachgoers enjoying Orient Beach. (Robert Luckock photo)

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fete-de-la-victoire