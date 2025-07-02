Fifteen graduates celebrate second chance in hospitality | THE DAILY HERALD

Graduates of the hospitality training and their instructors.





PHILIPSBURG–The John Larmonie Center was filled with pride and joy on the evening of Thursday, June 26, as fifteen determined students proudly walked across the stage to receive their certificates, marking the successful completion of a transformative twelve-month Hospitality Skills Training course.

The course, titled “Second Chance by Community Hospitality & Recreational Intermediate Skills Training (CHRIST)”, was specially designed for marginalised young adults between the ages of 20 and 40 – many of whom have faced significant life challenges, including dropping out of high school or lacking access to positive mentorship. It was implemented by the Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation under the leadership of Executive Director Donna Morrison Wilson, whose unwavering commitment to youth empowerment continues to change lives.

“Tonight we celebrate not only achievement, but the ability to rise, to transform and to believe again,” said Morrison Wilson during her address. “Our island’s economic heart is hospitality, and by investing in these individuals, we are investing directly into the future of St. Maarten.”

The course was facilitated by hospitality veteran Early Charlemagne, a Certified Hospitality Departmental Trainer through the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI). With over 30 years in the industry, Charlemagne infused the programme with passion, structure and professional insight, preparing participants not only to serve, but to lead.

“This was more than just a training course,” said Charlemagne. “It was a mission – my mission – to help shape ambassadors for St. Maarten’s tourism industry. Hospitality is our breadbasket, and we must train people who not only understand service, but live it.”

The students underwent a rigorous and holistic training programme that addressed both technical competencies and personal development. They began with foundational courses in Public Health and Sanitation, Social Skills, and an Introduction to Hospitality. As the programme progressed, participants advanced into professional certification tracks, including Guest Service Gold – which earned them the designation of Certified Guest Services Professionals (CGSP) – as well as certifications for Restaurant Server and Front Desk Representative. They also received their Food Handlers Certification, a mandatory industry standard, and completed Windward Islands Emergency Medical Services (WIEMS) First Aid and CPR training.

To ensure a well-rounded formation, Maria Chemont provided deeply personal development workshops covering Self-Esteem, Morals & Values, Knowing Your Worth, and Self-Presentation. These sessions empowered students to build confidence and cultivate the mindset required for consistent excellence in the hospitality field.

Five of the graduates were able to further hone their skills during a one-month internship at the prestigious Simpson Bay Beach Resort, where they received practical, hands-on training in various departments. Their performance was reportedly outstanding, earning praise from the resort’s management for professionalism and adaptability.

“We are sincerely grateful to the management of Simpson Bay Beach Resort for opening their doors and supporting these young professionals,” said Charlemagne.

The programme was made possible through the generous funding and steadfast support of the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), a key nongovernmental organisation (NGO) partner that continues to champion community advancement across the island.

“We are eternally grateful to SMDF,” said Morrison Wilson. “Without their financial support and belief in our mission, this programme would not have been possible.”

Some students expressed emotionally how the course was life-changing: “I never thought I’d find something I was good at. Now I feel like I’m part of something bigger – and I know I have a future.”

The Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation has already announced plans to continue and expand the programme, with the goal of training approximately 15 new students each year – further affirming their commitment to shaping a more inclusive, skilled, and empowered hospitality workforce for St. Maarten.

For more information on the various programmes offered by Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or call (721) 523-0901, 523-8460, 523-2170, or 586-9035. You can also visit their Facebook page: Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation SXM.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fifteen-graduates-celebrate-second-chance-in-hospitality