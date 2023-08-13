Fifteen St. Maarten students depart for US on Saturday to pursue studies | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister of Education Rodolphe Samuel (right) speaking with students at the Princess Juliana International Airport prior to departing for Florida.

SIMPSON BAY–Fifteen study financing recipients from St. Maarten left for the United States (US) on Saturday, August 12, to pursue their studies.

Thirteen of them will be studying in Tallahassee, Florida, under a sister city agreement between the two cities initiated by the late Arthur Lugisse. This was shared in a press release issued by the minister of education.

The students will be majoring in various priority studies for St. Maarten, such as psychology, computer science, mechanical engineering, construction management, speech and physical therapy, public administration, digital media, Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in music and dance, dance therapy and commercial pilot.

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel was on hand at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) to address the departing students and parents.

Upon arrival in Tallahassee, the students were welcomed by members of the Tallahassee St. Maarten Foundation and transported to a hotel. The foundation will also organise an introduction and orientation programme for the students, which includes helping them open a US bank account, assisting with school registration, city and shopping tours, setting up their rooms, and finally a welcome ceremony at City Hall.

More students will be departing from the island independently with their parents to various cities in the United States (five), Canada (three) and the United Kingdom (one) in the coming weeks.

Approximately 25 students will remain on St. Maarten to pursue their studies at the University of St. Martin (USM), National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA), American University of the Caribbean (AUC) School of Medicine and via online e-learning platforms. According to a release, several study financing recipients with prerequisite high-school diplomas seeking admittance into NIPA’s Nursing programme were unfortunately denied entry into this programme based on a recently introduced ATI test. Provisions will be made to assist these students in pursuing their dream to become a nurse elsewhere, said the release.

The next batch of study financing recipients for the US, predominantly Caribbean Examinations Council CXC and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) graduates, will depart the island in January 2024 after they receive their official high-school exam results.

Division Study Financing wished all the students much success with their studies and thanked everyone who assisted with preparing the students for their transition to live and study abroad. The division also extended a special thanks to their main partner, the Tallahassee St. Maarten Foundation, and colleagues at the Department of Finance and Treasury, who worked tirelessly to ensure that the study financing recipients received their funds.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fifteen-st-maarten-students-depart-for-us-on-saturday-to-pursue-studies