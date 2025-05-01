Fifth firearm surrendered under ‘Stop, Drop and Go’ | THE DAILY HERALD

A .22 calibre rifle was voluntarily turned in.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, in collaboration with the Prosecutor’s Office, has announced the successful surrender of the fifth illegal firearm under the ongoing “Stop, Drop and Go” programme. A .22 calibre rifle was voluntarily turned in at the police station in Cole Bay on Monday.

Authorities have praised this development as a positive step toward reducing gun violence on the island. Both KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office are encouraging members of the public to make use of the opportunity to hand in illegal firearms or ammunition – completely anonymously and without facing any legal consequences.

The disarmament campaign, which allows individuals to turn in weapons with no questions asked, has now been extended until Wednesday, May 7. As an added incentive, financial rewards of up to Cg. 895 or US $500 are being offered for surrendered firearms and for anonymous tips that qualify under the programme.

Firearms can be dropped off at the Opal Building on Union Road in Cole Bay on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9:00am and 12:00pm. Individuals surrendering weapons are required to bring them unloaded, sealed in a bag or box. Proof of surrender will be issued and no personal details will be recorded.

Anonymous tips about illegal firearms can also be submitted by calling the Police Tip Line 9300. Tips that meet the programme’s criteria may also be eligible for a reward.

KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office have expressed sincere thanks to the community for its ongoing support and commitment to building a safer St. Maarten.

For more information, the public is encouraged to visit

www.policesxm.sx or contact the KPSM Communication Department at +1-721-542-9128.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fifth-firearm-surrendered-under-stop-drop-and-go