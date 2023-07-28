File alert, smoke at the airport, entrance temporarily vacated | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene at the airport on Thursday around 11:30am



SIMPSON BAY–With black smoke exiting the roof near the arrival hall of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) around 11:00am on Thursday, travellers and airport personnel were requested to go outside and wait at safe distance. Two trucks of the St. Maarten Fire Department soon arrived at the airport.

After inspection of the scene, firefighters quickly put out the fire in the annex building near the arrival hall. Deputy Fire Chief Gerald Baptiste gave the clearance at 11:51am, after which the Operations Department allowed passengers and employees to re-enter the building.

PJIA management sent a statement to the media commending the rescue and fire department, thanking personnel and travellers present for their cooperation during this incident and apologising for any inconvenience caused.

No information was given about the cause of the fire. The Fire Department could not be reached for comment.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/file-alert-smoke-at-the-airport-entrance-temporarily-vacated