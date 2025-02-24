Film opportunities via Canada treaty | THE DAILY HERALD

David Crocco and Cela Scott, business partners of renowned Canadian director and ex-stuntman TJ Scott, are currently in the process of relocating their large post-production sound company from Los Angeles to Curaçao. They will train and hire local sound engineers to work on American projects.

WILLEMSTAD–Curaçao has been officially recognised as a participant in the Netherlands/Canada Film and Television Co-Production Treaty, opening up new opportunities for film productions on the island. This allows Dutch and Canadian producers to access funding and film without restrictions in Curaçao.

The confirmation came from Telefilm Canada, which acknowledged that the treaty also applies to Bonaire, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten.

This recognition follows a long legal review regarding Curaçao’s status under the treaty. Local Film Commissioner Eloise van Wickeren played a key role in gathering evidence and convincing both Dutch and Canadian authorities of the island’s eligibility.

The treaty not only paves the way for more international productions in Curaçao but also makes it easier for local film-makers to collaborate with Dutch and Canadian partners. Additionally, restrictions on filming days outside national borders have been lifted, making Curaçao a more attractive film destination.

Alongside this development, a film incentive programme has been proposed, suggesting a 26% tax benefit on specific industry-related expenses. Supporters argue that this initiative could boost Curaçao’s economy, attracting investments in housing, transportation and the creative sector.

Stakeholders are urging government to approve the programme, enabling Curaçao to establish itself as a premier international filming location.

