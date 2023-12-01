Final phase of boulder removal this Sunday | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planing, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI, in collaboration with the Fire Department, provided an update regarding the ongoing boulders-removal operation on Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard at Point Blanche, across the Port of St. Maarten. “Regrettably, despite our best efforts, one boulder remains, necessitating the final phase of operations,” according to a government release.

The latter is now scheduled for, Sunday December 3, from 6:00am to 7:00am, causing a partial road closure during the specified time-frame. “The remaining boulder requires special attention to ensure a safe and controlled removal. This operation is essential for the overall safety of the community,” the statement added.

It urged all motorists to exercise extreme caution and consider planning trips accordingly. Temporary traffic management measures by the police will be in place to guide drivers safely through the area, while emergency vehicles will have continued access to Point Blanche through the port during the operation.

“We understand that this may cause inconvenience and sincerely apologise for any disruption. The cooperation and understanding of the community are highly appreciated.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/final-phase-of-boulder-removal-this-sunday