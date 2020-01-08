Final rally | THE DAILY HERALD

United St. Maarten Party (US Party) held its final rally in Dutch Quarter on Tuesday night.

Supporters braved the rainy weather to go out and hear the candidates’ speeches for the last time before Election Day on Thursday, January 9. All candidates of the party addressed the crowd, led by party leader Frans Richardson who thanked everyone for their support and said he looked forward to a resounding victory on Thursday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93825-final-rally