Final results: A 67% pass rate at MPC and Sundial, 157 of 235 students pass | THE DAILY HERALD

The small graduation ceremony on July 6 for those students who passed after their re-sit.

~ Analysis to identify causes of lower pass rate ~

EBENEZER–Of the 235 candidates from Milton Peters College and Sundial School, it is now final that 157 students passed, which resulted in an overall pass rate of 67%.

This includes 34 students from the MPC PBL-PKL (56%), 34 Sundial PBL-PKL (68%), 40 TKL (69%), 38 HAVO (75%) and 11 VWO (73%).

The performances of the MPC PKL students and the Sundial PBL students were lower than usual, which pushed the overall rate down, according to a press release by Foundation for the Advancement of Secondary Education Windward Islands SVOBE. An analysis of all results will be done to identify the causes of the decreased passing rate and to ensure improved outcomes in the future.

On July 6, 39 students who took part in the second round of examinations received on Friday, July 6, the happy news that they were successful. According to the release, a larger-than-normal group of students took part in the second round. This was either to improve one grade for tertiary education purposes or because they had missed an exam during the first round due to sickness or because they had to improve a grade in order to pass.

These students were given a festive ceremony at MPC, which was attended by many teachers and managers, even though the official summer vacation had started on July 1.

The majority of students had celebrated their achievements and received their diplomas at the graduation ceremony that took place at Belair Community Center on June 29.

In her address General Director Jacqueline Duggins-Horsford commended the graduates for being a special group. She noted how they had surpassed all the challenges that were thrown at them over the past year and a half with blended learning during COVID-19 and the upheaval at both schools due to National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) post-Hurricane Irma reconstruction works during the last two school years.

In addition to these challenges the exam rules this year had been applied without any COVID-19 alleviations, as had been done in the previous three years, and yet the students performed admirably, said Duggins-Horsford.

The overall best scoring students were highlighted for their achievements.

VWO: Nysette Gomes (Economy and Society), Isabeau Croes (Nature and Health) and Suni Plattel (Nature and Technique).

HAVO: Emma Croes (profile Culture and Society), Angelle Presentacion (Economy and Society), Jayden van Helsdingen (Nature and Health) and Johanna Millet (Profile Nature and Technique).

TKL: Jabari Illidge (Sector technique), Omari Alexander (Sector Care and Wellness), Chrishan Allwood (Sector Economy).

MPC PBL-PKL: Sue Ellen Lourens Leito and Sylvienna Hooi (PKL-Business), Deondro Pantophlet (PKL-Electro), Jelicia Brooks Abreu (PBL-Business), Shanipha Jones (PBL-Construction), Moises Martina (PBL-Electro) and Jermain Cannegieter (PBL-Metal).

From the Sundial School the overall best scoring students were: N’Tonya Richardson-Rombley (PKL- Care and Wellness), Edwin Mendez (PKL-Hospitality), Isabela Anthony-Hernandez (PBL-Hospitality) and Steven Richardson (PBL-Care and Wellness).

Special mention were also made of several students. VWO student Suni Plattel, excelled with an exceptionally high average of 9.3 for all her subjects and with the score 10 (=perfect score) for several subjects. TKL student Omari Alexander showed resilience, which resulted in being the best scoring student in his sector Care and Wellness as well as valedictorian of all TKL students. Ajeane Hazell was complimented by the MPC PBL-PKL team by showing that dedication and hard work pays off. Suerayah Jederon, an ex-student from Prins Willem Alexander School, pushed through her four years at Sundial, persevered, and came out victorious. She shed tears of joy when she heard she passed her re-sit for Biology.

SVOBE congratulated all students, their parents and guardians for achieving this momentous milestone and wished the graduates much success in their future endeavors.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/final-results-a-67-pass-rate-at-mpc-and-sundial-157-of-235-students-pass