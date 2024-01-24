Finance Friday added to LU’s real world knowledge opportunities | THE DAILY HERALD

Director of LU Amissa President (seated, right) with presenters last Friday, January 19.





CAY HILL–Learning Unlimited (LU) Preparatory School hosted its inaugural “Finance Friday” last week.

In a press release the school explained this initiative as a means to further expand opportunities for valuable, real-world knowledge for its students.

With sessions led by various local financial professionals, students were immersed in the world of financial literacy and its tenets of crafting a budget to wield financial management effectively. They explored the role of expert advice in shaping financial decisions, investigated the dynamics of funding for startups and small businesses and delved into the nuanced risks and benefits associated with cryptocurrency investments.

Finance Friday offered a comprehensive crash course for middle and high school students who were guided by notable speakers and presenters, including Sineca Carty (Budgeting); Jerome Gumbs (Marketing); Sterl Lyons, Managing Director of the Republic Bank (Savings/Debit/Credit); Dr. Ebbie Parsons (Business Consulting); Ayana Parsons (Venture Capital); Emilio Kalmera (Cryptocurrency); and Minister Ardwell Irion (Finance Literacy).

Director of LU Amissa President said, “LU’s Finance Friday not only served as a platform for learning but also as a testament to the school’s commitment to equipping students with real-world knowledge.

“As our students navigated these intricate financial landscapes, they emerged not only more informed but also more equipped to navigate the complexities of their financial futures. Keeping up with our school’s theme of Growing Greatness, we would like to thank all the presenters for planting financial seeds of greatness in our students,” she concluded.

