Finance Minister Gumbs reviewing taxation on tips | THE DAILY HERALD

Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs (second right) and members of her team in Parliament on Monday.

PHILIPSBURG – Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs is reviewing the taxation of tips, telling Members of Parliament (MPs) on Monday that the issue has her full attention.

Gumbs made the comment while responding to a question posed by Democratic Party (DP) Member of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams during a meeting of Parliament on the General Audit Chamber’s audit into the Process of Ex Officio Tax Assessments. Gumbs was present in Parliament on Monday to answer questions raised during the first meeting on February 12.

“The taxation of tips is an issue that has my full attention, and I will be reviewing the available data to assess its impact,” Gumbs told MPs. “We recognise that many workers in the hospitality sector who receive tips are in the lower income brackets, and it is important to ensure that our tax policies support economic growth while fostering fairness. I am certainly not against this, but it is important to conduct the necessary research and analysis to fully understand the implications. Once this process is completed, I will provide a more detailed response on the way forward.”

In her question, Wescot-Williams said she had participated in a virtual conference in which a business executive of Aruba gave his take on economic development in Aruba as it relates to taxation: tax on tips. Wescot-Williams said the comment made was, “While many persons are on the minimum wage level, not taxing tips gives these persons a better income and contributes to elevating their social status.”

She asked the minister for her take on this matter after the necessary reviewing and research, etc., has been done.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/finance-minister-gumbs-reviewing-taxation-on-tips