Fines issued, flyers distributed, in large scale Gendarmerie control | THE DAILY HERALD

This car had no bumper and other body parts missing during the controls. (Gendarmerie photo)

MARIGOT–Gendarmes with the assistance of the Territorial Police proceeded with a two-hour operation on Tuesday morning to remind motorists of the rules of the Highway Code, with the checkpoint located just beyond Rambaud at the top of the hill at Minguet Art Gallery.

Some 1,300 flyers reminding the public of the main causes of accidents on the island (cell phone use, speeding, alcohol, etc.) resulting in injury or death and material damage, were distributed to passing cars. Cars and two-wheelers were also pulled over at random and checked.

The overall tally for the operation included one scooter seized for no driving licence and insurance as well as driver in possession of drugs; three fines issued for not wearing seat belts; one fine for not wearing a crash helmet; one fine for vehicle having a long or sharp object, like a pole, protruding from the back of the vehicle that could injure another road user, pedestrian or two-wheeler; two fines for not having a registration plate attached; one fine for technical control infractions resulting in immobilising of the vehicle; and one fine for driving with bald tyres, also resulting in immobilisation of the vehicle.

The Gendarmerie said many cars had their window tint removed, as the degree of transparency did not comply with Article R316-1 of the Highway Code dated March 22, 2001 (field of visibility not compliant). Heavily tinted windows is a factor in inciting road delinquency, the Gendarmerie said.

“The aim of the operation was not to impress with figures, but to make all road-users aware of the bad habits they have acquired … and to remedy them,” said Gendarmerie Commandant Lieutenant Colonel Maxime Wintzer-Wehekind.

As for the renewal of this type of operation, it is up to Préfet Vincent Berton to decide.

