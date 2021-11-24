Fines tripled for parking in specific areas and streets | THE DAILY HERALD

Cars illegally parked on the Boardwalk in Philipsburg (Photo KPSM)

PHILIPSBURG–Parking on sidewalks on Front Street could cost drivers dearly in the next ten weeks. Until 31 January 2022, Philipsburg, Maho and other “tourism hot spots” will be subject to a significantly higher fine for parking violations.

The fine for illegally parked vehicles has increased from NAf. 50 to NAf. 150 (US $83). The increase, announced two days before Thanksgiving, applies during the peak of the high season for Caribbean cruising.

The measure is part of a joint effort by the Prosecutor’s Office and the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM to aid the better flow of traffic and increase road safety for the busy holiday and tourist seasons, the Prosecutor’s Office stated in a press release.

The increased fine will be applied to parking violations in the following areas: Philipsburg in its totality; Pointe Blanche, specifically in and around the area of Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise and Cargo Facilities; A. Th. Illidge Road; Billy Folly Road in Pelican Key, near Simpson Bay Resort and Kim Sha Beach; Simpson Bay, specifically the entertainment stretch along Welfare Road and Airport Road, Beacon Hill Road and Maho Village and beach area.

The Prosecutor’s Office and KPSM advise all road users to be cognisant of traffic rules and to adhere to the rules and regulations. “KPSM will apply a zero-tolerance policy to parking restriction violators, whether they are visitors or residents. Traffic safety is paramount for everyone’s well-being in the community. The unhindered flow of traffic is connected to a better quality of life with everyone able to execute their tasks and errands in an efficient manner.”

The economy is also served when traffic rules are adhered to, the Prosecutor’s Office stated. “Visitors have a more pleasant experience, and this bodes well for the destination’s image. Resorts, hotels, and other accommodations are urged to inform their guests about parking restrictions and fines to help them avoid additional costs.”

Parking and other fines can be paid at the Prosecutor’s Office by debit card only, at the Police Station, the Receiver’s Office, or via the bank. Proof of fine payment must be submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fines-tripled-for-parking-in-specific-areas-and-streets