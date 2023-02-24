Fire Alert near Yogesh Commercial Complex | THE DAILY HERALD

Emergency services on the scene.

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Fire Department responded to a fire at the parking lot near the Yogesh Commercial Complex on the Brouwer’s Road on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services are currently on the scene.

The Police has requested a partial evacuation of homes in the immediate area due to toxic fumes from the fire or to close windows and doors until the fire subsides.

The cause of the fire is unknown according to the Police.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fire-alert-near-yogesh-commercial-complex