FIRE ALERT | THE DAILY HERALD

Pond Island LANDFILL FIRE

The landfill on Pond Island is on fire, and residents residing downwind in the Philipsburg area as well as the western side of the island (over the hill Cole Bay and surrounding environs) in the path of the smoke, are advised to keep windows and doors closed especially for persons who suffer with a respiratory illness.

You are advised to remain indoors.

The Fire Department as well as personnel from the Ministry of VROMI are busy working to contain the fire.

Assistance has also been requested from the Fire authorities of the Collectivite of Saint-Martin and has been granted.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fire-alert