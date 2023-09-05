Fire at an abandoned home put out quickly | THE DAILY HERALD

The abandoned home going up in flames.

SUCKER GARDEN–Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at an abandoned home in the Keys area of Sucker Garden around 4:00pm Tuesday.

Authorities reported that no one was hurt in the blaze.

Both the St. Maarten Fire Department and the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM had responded and were on scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, KPSM said in a statement.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fire-at-an-abandoned-home-put-out-quickly