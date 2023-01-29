Fire at District 721 | THE DAILY HERALD

SIMPSON BAY—Entertainment complex District 21 on Welfare Road caught fire early Sunday morning and largely burned down.

  The blaze started around 5:30am and quickly spread through the lagoon-side courtyard.

  Fire fighters battled the flames as the area’s tap water was shut off. They were forced to soon focus on saving adjacent strictures including the building that houses FEDEX and radio station Island 92.

20230129 063444

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fire-at-district-721

