Fire at Marina Royale causes major damage to restaurant and two shops | THE DAILY HERALD

Fire damage to the shops . (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–A fire broke out at an abandoned restaurant in Marina Royale Saturday afternoon causing extensive collateral damage to Restaurant Main a La Pate, and destroying adjacent shops located on the dock.

According to preliminary information from witness Yann Le Cam who has a shop on the other side of the marina and is President of the Marigot Merchant’s Association, the origin of the fire was in the kitchen of the remains of the former Spinnaker Restaurant closed since Hurricane Irma, located opposite La Belle Epoque at the entry to the Marina.

The fire quickly got out of control around 3:00pm destroying the two adjacent shops, and damaging the dining area of Main a La Pate.

Gendarmes were on the scene and evacuated people and shop owners from the area and entry to the marina from Rue Kennedy was closed while the pompiers tackled the blaze.

“Unfortunately part of the Spinnaker kitchen was behind the dive shop and this is an area where squatters and crack heads loitered,” Le Cam added. “For the past two years we have been asking for this particular area to be cleaned up, and now look at what’s happened.”

The fire was contained at around 5:00pm. An update from the Fire Brigade is expected shortly.

