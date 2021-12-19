Fire breaks out on landfill, public alerts firefighters | THE DAILY HERALD

Residents alerted the authorities about the fire early Sunday morning.

PHILIPSBURG–A fire occurred early Sunday morning at the Irma Landfill on Pond Island. After diligent work by the Fire Department to extinguish the fire, the Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure VROMI said the fire had been brought under control as of 3:45pm.

Fire Department personnel and VROMI Ministry heavy equipment operators mobilised the necessary equipment and firefighting resources to fight the landfill fire.

The VROMI Ministry will continue to closely monitor the landfill for any possible flare-ups during the next few days. VROMI Minister Egbert Doran thanked the Fire Department personnel and Team VROMI who worked diligently to put out the fire.

He also expressed appreciation to the public who alerted the authorities about the fire early Sunday morning. This allowed the ministry and the Fire Department to take the appropriate action to fight the fire.

