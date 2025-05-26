Fire Brigade credits two women for saving elderly resident in house fire | THE DAILY HERALD

The Fire Station in La Savane, now referred to as Service Territorial d’Incendie et de Secours (STIS).

MARIGOT–The Head of the Fire Department in La Savane, Anthony Arnould, has praised what he called the “remarkable courage” of a 20-year-old woman who saved the life of an elderly resident caught in a house fire in French Quarter on Friday night.

At 7:00pm, the firefighters (sapeurs pompiers) responded to a call out for a fire in a house in French Quarter. On arrival, the pompiers were confronted with a bedroom fire that had spread partially to the roof, posing a direct threat to the entire 200-square-metre dwelling.

The fire was quickly contained thanks to the responsiveness and efficient coordination of the teams, preventing any spread to other rooms in the house.

Two people were treated on site, a woman age around 60 years, a resident of the premises who was extracted by a third party before emergency services arrived, and the 20-year-old woman named as the third party who witnessed the fire, but was overcome by smoke inhalation after assisting the victim. Both were rushed to hospital.

“The Fire Brigade salutes the remarkable courage of this 20-year-old woman, assisted by her mother, whose rapid intervention undoubtedly helped save a life,” said Fire Chief Arnould.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fire-brigade-credits-two-women-for-saving-elderly-resident-in-house-fire