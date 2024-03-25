Fire causes evacuation of students from Collège Soualiga and Lycée | THE DAILY HERALD

Smoke is seen behind containers as the pompiers investigate.

LA SAVANE–A fire broke out Monday afternoon in an area opposite Cité Scolaire, La Savane, which required the evacuation of students from Collège Soualiga and Lycée Robert Weinum as a precaution.

The cause of the fire, and the nature of it, is not yet known. According to reports grey toxic smoke from the fire engulfed the area close to Cité Scolaire where some containers are located and also impacted traffic flow. The Fire Department (pompiers), Gendarmerie and Territorial Police are on the scene.

The Gendarmerie and Fire Department have not yet responded to requests for further information.

Students gather outside Cité Scolaire in La Savane

