Fire Department emergency number remains the same | THE DAILY HERALD

CAY HILL–St. Maarten Disaster Coordinator and Fire Chief Clive Richardson said on Thursday that despite the Fire Department’s relocation to the Government Administration Building on Pond Island, its emergency telephone number 919 remains the same for emergency calls.

The Fire Department will be relocating temporarily to the Government Administration Building due to renovations at the Fire and Ambulance Department Building in Cay Hill.

The Fire Department’s offices in Cay Hill will be closed to the public as of 12:00pm today, Friday, to allow the department’s relocation to take place. The department’s offices will reopen to the public at the new location on Friday, December 27.

“I would like to apologise to the public for any inconvenience that this relocation may cause, and I thank the community for their understanding. May you and your family all have a safe and happy Christmas holiday season from all of us here at the department,” said Richardson in a press release on Thursday.

