Fire Department, Marines finish assembling ICU tent | THE DAILY HERALD

A look inside the finished ICU tent. Photos by St. Maarten Fire Department.

CAY HILL–The St. Maarten Fire Department and the Royal Dutch Marines recently finished assembling the intensive care tent at Raoul Illidge Sports Complex in Cay Hill.

The so-called “Hospitainer” will house six fully equipped intensive care unit (ICU) beds with accompanying ventilators.

Six additional ventilators are to be used within the compound of St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). These additional six spaces at SMMC are intended for St. Maarten’s coronavirus COVID-19 patients.

With the receipt of this aid package from the Dutch government, St. Maarten currently has 14 ventilators. This was confirmed by Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Silveria Jacobs during the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday morning.

A Dutch military C-17 transport aircraft arrived at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) on Sunday, bringing the much-needed medical equipment and supplies from the Netherlands. The consignment included the Hospitainer and equipment, personal protective equipment (PPEs), COVID-19 testing material, ICU medicine, and medication to treat COVID-19 patients.

