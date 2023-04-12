Fire Department responds to a garbage fire on Windsor Road | THE DAILY HERALD

Firemen hosing down garbage on Windsor Road last night. (Robert Luckock photo)





CAY BAY–Piles of uncollected garbage caught fire on Windsor Road last night just before 10:00pm, creating flames and clouds of toxic smoke.

The fire was located at the very top end of Windsor Road where huge amounts of garbage were spread on the side of the road adjacent to a piece of land, but appeared not to be near any houses. Many residents came out of their houses to watch the firemen working to put out the blaze. A second fire truck arrived at 10:30pm to assist.

Police were also on the scene to close off the road in the vicinity of the fire. The cause of the fire could not be determined immediately. One angry resident blamed the negligence of the garbage collectors who they said had not been to collect on Windsor Road for two weeks.

“The people have no choice to put their garbage on the ground,” he said, adding that the collectors had put a bin right opposite the front door of his house which he said would create a constant smell. “What happened up there can happen anywhere on this road if the garbage is not collected. A fire can start easily with a cigarette butt or anything. These collectors are not doing their job. It’s ridiculous what happened here.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fire-department-responds-to-a-garbage-fire-on-windsor-road