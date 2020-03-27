Fire Dept. administrative offices are now closed | THE DAILY HERALD

CAY HILL–St. Maarten Fire Chief Clive Richardson announced on Thursday that the Fire Department’s administrative offices at the Fire and Ambulance Department building in Cay Hill are closed to the public until further notice.

“The decision was taken in order to help minimise COVID-19 infection of frontline personnel, firefighters and their families. The department needs every member of its staff in order to be able to provide the necessary services during this national emergency,” said Richardson.

The department’s emergency number 919 remains in operation.

Persons who have questions can call 1(721)543-1318, 543-1316, 542-1215 or 542-1217.

