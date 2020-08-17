Fire Dept. implements COVID-19 plan as firefighter tests positive | THE DAILY HERALD

CAY HILL–A firefighter has tested positive for coronavirus, said St. Maarten Fire Chief Clive Richardson on Friday.

To protect its personnel and visitors to the department, the Fire Department has implemented its coronavirus COVID-19 continuity plan in response to the positive case.

The firefighter is reportedly at home under quarantine, and contact tracing is being conducted by the Health Ministry’s Collective Prevention Services (CPS).Visits to the Fire Department are now by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling tel. 1-721-543-1318 or 1-721-543-1316.

The Fire Department also announced on Friday that its offices at the Fire/Ambulance Department Building in Cay Hill are open between 9:00am and 11:00am for persons to collect hurricane passes and disaster passes.“The applicant can pick up their pass once they have been contacted by a representative of the Fire Department that it is ready for pick up. When collecting the pass, one should have on a face mask and should sanitise their hands before coming upstairs to the reception desk.“All visitors to the office must use the hand sanitiser machine that is mounted on the wall as soon as you enter the building,” said the Fire Department.

Additional measures at the Fire Department will be taken if necessary, said Richardson.

