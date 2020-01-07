Fire Dept. trucks moved, repairs started on building | THE DAILY HERALD

Fire trucks at their new temporary location at Bute Hotel. (John Halley photo)

PHILIPSBURG/CAY HILL–The repair work on the Fire and Ambulance Building in Cay Hill began on January 2, and the building’s fire trucks have been moved to a temporary location at Bute Hotel in Philipsburg. This was confirmed by interim Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs in a pre-recorded press briefing on Monday morning.

Jacobs announced on December 4, 2019, that the fire trucks were to be moved within a week to allow for repairs on the building. This was due to the “dangerous situation” at the fire station, she said. Since Hurricanes Irma and Maria damaged the fire station in 2017, the building was troubled by moisture, which resulted in mould growing in the air-conditioning system.

According to Jacobs, government planned to commence repairs in January, but was waiting for insurance pay-outs, which were recently given to the building’s owner, the Foundation for Government Buildings SOG.

Jacobs’ declaration resulted in a protest by firefighters and ambulance personnel two days later, who were displeased that their relocation was announced without their knowing where they were going.

“Seemingly information was passed on, but it did not reach our office for some strange reason,” said Windward Islands Civil Servants’ Union/Private Sector Union (WICSU/PSU) Secretary General Riegnald Arrindell at the time.

Jacobs also confirmed on Monday that all material needed for the building’s repairs are on site and the works are scheduled to be completed by their intended deadline, the end of February.

“I am very happy that I have been assured by the Fire Chief that they are able to respond to calls as per usual and [that – Ed.] we are moving forward with the necessary repairs that needed to be done,” concluded Jacobs.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93784-fire-dept-trucks-moved-repairs-started-on-building