Fire destroys a family home, leaving six persons homeless | THE DAILY HERALD

The fire left the family’s residence inhabitable

.

DUTCH QUARTER–On Friday, around 4:30pm, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM responded

to a devastating house fire in Dutch Quarter. Despite the firefighters' swift arrival, the blaze

completely destroyed the residence, leaving a family of six homeless and without personal

belongings.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The Fire Department, in collaboration with the

Forensic Department of KPSM, will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the fire's

origin.

In light of the tragedy, Victim Support Services have been activated to offer essential

assistance to the displaced family, helping them navigate the trauma and stress. An

assessment will be carried out to identify the most effective means of support.

The Dutch Quarter Community Council, along with their Community Police Officer (CPO),

is also working to explore additional ways to assist the family during this difficult period.

No injuries were reported, and no rescues were necessary during the incident

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fire-destroys-a-family-home-leaving-six-persons-homeless