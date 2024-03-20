Fire destroys SUV on Behievelsweg | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. EUSTATIUS–A fire on Behievelsweg, where a Buick SUV was completely burned, was reported on Tuesday, March 19.

The fire, believed to have been caused by a mechanical malfunction, started under the hood and quickly spread throughout the vehicle.

There were no casualties reported. However, by the time the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department arrived on the scene, the SUV was already severely damaged. A large funnel of black/gray smoke billowed approximately 30 feet into the air, visible from as far away as John E Mars Road.

The driver of the SUV had just dropped off their children at school.

The vehicle was burned beyond repair.

