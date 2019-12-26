Fire guts apartment | THE DAILY HERALD

SOUTH REWARD–An apartment on Radish Road in South Reward was gutted in a fire which started around 8:00pm Thursday.

The St. Maarten Fire Department responded to the incident quickly and had the fire completely under control by 9:00pm.

According to the man living in the apartment, he lost all his possessions in the fire. He said he was not at home when the fire started. A Fire Department spokesperson described the interior damage as a “total loss.”

The cause of the fire is possibly electric, as the resident said he left a fan on when he left home. However, the Fire Department said on Thursday evening that they could not confirm the cause of the fire, as the investigation had only just begun.

No one was injured as a result of the blaze.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93548-fire-guts-apartment