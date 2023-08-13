Fire in Simpson Bay Resort building prompts evacuation | THE DAILY HERALD

Smoke damage seen on the Bougainvillea Building in Simpson Bay Resort on Sunday. (Robert Luckock photo).

PELICAN–A fire started in one of the suites of the Bougainvillea Building located at the rear upper side of Simpson Bay Resort at around 2:15 pm Sunday. Two fire engines responded to the fire. Firemen gained access from the rear of the building.

An evacuation of guests from the Bougainvillea Building B2 Block 1 was immediately ordered and there were no reports of any injury. The fire started in one of the suites on the second floor level.

Black smoke billowing out from the balcony spread upwards to the apartments directly above on the third and fourth floor levels. It was not known if the apartment concerned was occupied at the time.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. General Manager Marcel Javois was on the scene but said he could not comment until he has received more information from the Fire Department.

Close up of the smoke damage (Robert Luckock photo)

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fire-in-simpson-bay-resort-building-prompts-evacuation