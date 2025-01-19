Fire in the hills of Cul de Sac: residents advised to evacuate | THE DAILY HERALD

Police urge residents to evacuate their homes due to the risk of the fire spreading further





CUL DE SAC–Residents in the Killebard, Catapult Drive and surrounding areas are being advised of an ongoing fire in the hills of Cul de Sac. The incident was reported shortly after 6:00pm on Sunday. Police and fire department teams have been dispatched to the scene to manage the situation.

Around 7:00pm, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM confirmed that three houses had caught fire. For safety reasons, part of L.B. Scott Road has been partially closed, and authorities are urging nearby residents to evacuate due to heavy smoke and potential hazards.

Residents are asked to follow the instructions of emergency personnel and avoid the area if possible.

