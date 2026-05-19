Fire officer Villarreal completes advanced leadership programme | THE DAILY HERALD

(From left to right) Fire Chief of the St. Maarten Fire Department Clive Richardson and Section Head Repression and Senior Officer, Sherwin Villarreal. (DCOMM Photo)

CAY HILL–St. Maarten Fire Department has announced the successful completion of an advanced fire service leadership and emergency management programme by Section Head Repression and Senior Officer Sherwin Villarreal through the Nederlands Instituut Publieke Veiligheid (NIPV) in the Netherlands.

Villarreal, who has served with the Fire Department for approximately six years, began the 18-month study programme in September 2024.

The programme focused on several key areas, including fire service leadership, incident command, crisis management, operational coordination, risk assessment, emergency response strategies, communication during emergencies and practical emergency management scenarios.

The training combined both theoretical and practical components aimed at strengthening leadership skills and operational decision-making within emergency services.

According to Villarreal, his decision to pursue studies through NIPV was motivated by a commitment to continuous professional development and a desire to further strengthen the Fire Department’s ability to serve the community.

“Continuous education and training are essential in our profession to ensure that we provide the highest level of service and safety to the community,” Villarreal said.

Reflecting on the experience, Villarreal described the programme as transformative both personally and professionally. He explained that while operational response remains a central aspect of firefighting, the training encouraged a broader strategic approach to emergency management and organisational development.

“The programme forced me to think beyond simply responding to emergencies and to focus on building a department that is prepared for future challenges we may not yet have faced,” he said.

Villarreal added that the knowledge gained through the programme will contribute to strengthening the department through improved structure, clearer operational protocols, enhanced accountability and a stronger culture of professional development.

He also stressed the importance of aligning the Sint Maarten Fire Department with international standards and regional best practices while strengthening cooperation among frontline services and neighbouring islands.

Fire Chief Clive Richardson commended Villarreal’s achievement and reaffirmed the importance of investing in training and professional growth for emergency personnel.

According to the Fire Department, such investments contribute directly to improving public safety, emergency preparedness and the country’s overall resilience.

Villarreal expressed gratitude to the St. Maarten Fire Department and everyone who supported his educational journey. He also shared a message of encouragement to the people of St. Maarten and the wider Caribbean region.

“Nothing is impossible. Regardless of where you come from, what obstacles stand in your way, or what level you are at, it can be done,” Villarreal stated. “I hope this achievement inspires others to pursue excellence without hesitation and serves as an example that, through determination, faith and hard work, great things are achievable.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fire-officer-villarreal-completes-advanced-leadership-programme