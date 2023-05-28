Fire ravages hilltop homes in Dutch Quarter | THE DAILY HERALD

The fire quickly spread to adjacent homes.

PHILIPSBURG–Personnel of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM and the Fire Department responded swiftly to multiple reports of a significant fire at the top of Madrid Drive in Dutch Quarter early Sunday evening. Several homes went up in flames.

Due to an unknown cause, fire broke out in one of the houses around 6:30pm. The fire spread rapidly and resulted in the destruction of about four neighboring homes.

Upon receiving several distressed calls, the Police Central Dispatch promptly dispatched multiple police patrols and fire department units to the affected location. Firefighters arrived promptly and began tackling the flames, but the intensity of the fire made containment challenging.

Two hours after the start of the fire, firefighting personnel were still actively engaged at the scene. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of residents in the affected area.

KPSM urges residents to remain vigilant and follow the instructions provided by emergency services personnel on the scene.

