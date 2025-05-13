Firearm found on school bus: Minor arrested and remains in police custody | THE DAILY HERALD

The firearm that was brandished on a school bus.



CUL-DE-SAC–A teenage boy was arrested Monday afternoon after a firearm was discovered on board a school bus carrying students from the St. Peters area, prompting a swift response from police and raising renewed concerns about student safety and weapons in school environments.

St. Maarten Police Force KPSM confirmed that the incident unfolded around 2:05pm, when Central Dispatch received multiple alarming reports that a student onboard a school bus was seen handling what appeared to be a gun. Eyewitnesses, including other students and concerned members of the public, provided detailed descriptions that helped guide the police operation.

Acting on the reports, several police patrols were immediately mobilized to locate and intercept the vehicle before it reached its next stop. The school bus was successfully located and stopped in the vicinity of the Church Hill roundabout in Cul-de-Sac.

Upon arrival, officers boarded the bus and conducted a quick assessment. A male minor matching the suspect description was observed attempting to disembark and walk away from the scene. Police detained the youth and conducted a search of his person, which yielded no weapon. However, given the serious nature of the reports, officers proceeded to carry out a full search of the bus.

During that search, a black firearm was found hidden between the rear seats – precisely where the suspect had been sitting moments earlier. The weapon was seized, and the minor was arrested at the scene. He was then transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he is currently being held for further questioning.

Authorities have not disclosed the age of the suspect, nor whether the weapon was functional or loaded. Forensic and ballistic analyses are expected to be conducted to determine the firearm's origin and condition.

In a statement issued later in the afternoon, KPSM expressed deep concern over the presence of any weapon in a school-related context, particularly on a school bus. “The fact that this incident occurred on a school bus – a space meant to ensure the safe transport of students – significantly heightened the risk to all passengers on board. The potential danger posed to the lives of other students, the bus driver, and the wider community cannot be overstated.”

KPSM has called on parents, guardians, and school officials to be extra vigilant and proactive in monitoring students’ behaviour and ensuring that dangerous items do not make their way onto school premises or buses. The police further stressed the importance of open communication between youth, families, and authorities in preventing such incidents before they escalate.

The investigation remains ongoing as police work to determine how the minor came into possession of the firearm and whether any other individuals may have been involved.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/firearm-found-on-school-bus-minor-arrested-and-remains-in-police-custody