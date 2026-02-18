Firefighters ‘no longer at back of bus,’ go slow will continue until commitment letter signed | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: WICSU/PSU President Sharon Cangieter, Shift leader Glen Macnack, brandwacht first class Jamal Hodge and aspirant Niesha Paul.

PHILIPSBURG–Firefighters on Tuesday made it clear that they are “no longer standing in the back of the bus” and that their ongoing go-slow action will end immediately once the Prime Minister signs a written commitment letter addressing their concerns, which includes promotions, retroactive pay and placement issues.

The firefighters believe that while the Prime Minister is willing to resolve the issue, he is being “influenced,” otherwise. When asked by whom he is being influenced, one firefighter said, amongst others, “Marco Polo.”

At a press conference held at the Windward Islands Civil Servants Union/Private Sector Union (WICSU/PSU) office on Back Street, members of the Fire Department said they are united and wanted to speak for themselves. They confirmed that no permits are currently being processed as part of the action.

“As far as the go-slow, we could end it today. Once the Prime Minister puts his signature on the commitment letter, go-slow is ended,” Shift leader Glen Macnack said when asked what needed to be done to end the prolonged action.

The press conference was hosted by Firefighters themselves as they seek to have their voices heard directly by the public. Their union president was present.

WICSU/PSU President Sharon Cangieter opened the briefing by clarifying that firefighters collectively asked to take the lead. She said it had been suggested that the union was making all decisions on their behalf, but members wanted it known that they are capable of speaking for themselves.

Firefighter Jamal Hodge, a Brandwacht First Class with more than 18 years of service, said he joined the department at age 18 with hopes and dreams of serving his community. Over nearly two decades, he has responded to emergencies ranging from rescuing animals to saving people from burning buildings, putting his life at risk throughout his career. Hodge said one of the main issues is stalled promotions and the lack of retroactive compensation for years worked in higher positions.

“We are not looking for handouts. We are looking for what we worked for,” he said. He argued that firefighters who have studied, completed training and fulfilled their duties faithfully should be compensated for the positions they have effectively carried out. He also raised concern for new recruits earning what he described as minimum wage – approximately cg. 1,800 or about US $1,000 – despite the risks associated with the job.

Hodge stressed that the fight is not about blame but about fairness, adding that firefighters love their work and serve because they want to give back to the community.

Shift leader Macnack, who has 25 years of service, rejected suggestions that the department is divided. He explained that government circulated a package outlining a placement process, which prompted some firefighters to submit claims to protect their positions. Some members who have been working for years are still being paid as rookies despite performing full operational duties. Others, particularly those in positions where the placement process does not apply, did not submit claims.

Macnack said firefighters have been sending a commitment letter to government since last year, but it has gone back and forth without resolution. He said they want the agreement in writing because previous promises to fix the issues were never fulfilled.

He maintained that three simple commitments are being requested and that no permits are currently being processed as part of the action. The department, he said, will continue pressing its case until the document is signed. Macnack also stated that earlier negotiations with the Prime Minister stalled, leading to the suggestion of a mediator.

Cangieter said mediation is believed to be in its final stages. A response was received last Friday, despite extensive public commentary surrounding the issue.

According to Cangieter, the go-slow did not begin with the Carnival parade last year but started earlier, gaining heightened attention around April 30 last year.

Cangieter also clarified that there is confusion between the “covenant” under negotiation and the go-slow action. The covenant remains subject to negotiation, while the go-slow was initiated as a reaction to actions taken. She noted that she did not have a mandate to stop members from holding the press conference, as the decision was theirs.

Shift leader and WICSU/PSU board member and shop steward Eric Chase said firefighters felt disrespected after statements were made that there would be no retroactive pay. He said such statements impact not only current firefighters but also those who are pensioners who sacrificed for the country.

Firefighters also addressed speculation that some members may have political ambitions, dismissing it as an attempt to divide the department. They said members remain united and focused solely on resolving long standing issues dating back to 2003, when the first function book was introduced. Changes made in 2010, they contend, led to stagnation and blocked promotions.

The firefighters reiterated that they are open to discussion and negotiation but insist that the commitment letter must be signed before normal operations resume. They appealed to government and the community to stand with them, stressing that as first responders, they remain dedicated to protecting St. Maarten, but are demanding that their years of service be properly recognised and compensated.

