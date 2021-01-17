Firefighters respond to unusual stove explosion in apartment | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene of the small explosion on Sunday afternoon.

CAY HILL–Firefighters were left scratching their heads after an apartment stove exploded for unknown reasons on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred in an apartment on Oryx Drive in Cay Hill.

No one was seriously wounded, but one person was taken to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) by private vehicle for observation.

According to the Fire Officer in charge, the stove had no indications that it exploded as a result of a malfunction with the gas bottle. There was no smoke or signs of fire in the apartment, and the bottle and gas lines were all intact.

The Fire Department has advised the residents to get a technician to thoroughly inspect the stove and its connections.

