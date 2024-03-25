Firefighters successfully contain bushfires on Middle Region Hill | THE DAILY HERALD

Wildfire engulfs Middle Region Hill: visible blaze rages through the night.

MIDDLE REGION–In a commendable display of bravery and coordination, a team of twelve firefighters, supported by three fire trucks, managed to contain the bushfires that had erupted on Middle Region Hill.

Responding swiftly to the emergency, the Fire Department remained vigilant and proactive, closely monitoring the situation before mobilising resources for containment efforts. The timely intervention ensured that the blaze was brought under control, averting potential devastation.

Following the incident, part of Sucker Garden Road leading up to Gas King was temporarily closed to facilitate the movement of firefighting equipment and personnel. This precautionary measure was crucial in ensuring efficient firefighting operations and safeguarding nearby communities.

By 4:00am, the firefighters had successfully controlled the fire, leading to the reopening of all roads for vehicular traffic. Special thanks were extended to residents for their cooperation with the directives of the Fire Department and police officers, ensuring public safety throughout the ordeal.

As a precautionary measure, residents downwind from the fire were advised to take necessary precautions, including closing windows and doors until air quality improved. Additionally, residents were urged to stay informed through official channels such as the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM and the @SXMGOV Facebook Page for updates and safety guidelines.

