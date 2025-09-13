Fireman killed in Saba shooting | THE DAILY HERALD

SABA–A shooting in Saba around 9:00pm Friday has left one man dead. Police arrested two suspects a little more than an hour later.

The victim is local fireman Sheldon Johnson, who would have celebrated his 33rd birthday on Tuesday.

According to the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN, the deceased was shot in the village of Hell's Gate and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Around 11:30pm Friday, the Saba government asked all business owners with a permit to operate during late-night hours to close.

Meanwhile, KPCN has appealed for anyone with information about the crime to come forward. To do so, persons can call 911 or police's anonymous tip line 9310.

Reports indicate that the victim and the suspected shooter were on opposing sides of a public brawl that occurred earlier this year in The Bottom. Police have not confirmed if this fight, which involved multiple people, is linked to Friday's shooting.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/fireman-killed-in-saba-shooting-2